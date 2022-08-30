Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE UPS traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.05. 36,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $170.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

