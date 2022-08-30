Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $9.33 Million in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 762,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,329,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 2.57% of Duluth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Duluth by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 292,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 150,627 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Duluth by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 62,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 16.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of DLTH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. 378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $271.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

