Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $10,214,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 34,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.55. 380,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.85 and a beta of 1.00. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

