Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,600 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in PayPal by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PayPal by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,359 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.64. 134,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,298,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

