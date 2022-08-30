Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $21,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.65. 712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average of $94.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

