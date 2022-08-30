Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.01. 6,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,310. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.