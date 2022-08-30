Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 40,533 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,533 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BOX by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.16. 14,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,307. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

