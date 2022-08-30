Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 581,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCON. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,323.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON remained flat at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,429. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $26.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.