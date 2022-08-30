Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 31,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 916,561 shares.The stock last traded at $59.59 and had previously closed at $59.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

Magna International Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 79.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Magna International by 3.2% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Magna International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 6.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

