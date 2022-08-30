Maincoin Market Cap Hits $80,457.85 (MNC)

Maincoin (MNC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Maincoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Maincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maincoin has a total market cap of $80,457.85 and approximately $13.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maincoin Coin Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maincoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “



