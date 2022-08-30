Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:MLVF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 million, a PE ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $18.74.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.
