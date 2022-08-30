MAPS Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MAPS has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $239,649.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000819 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008632 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001787 BTC.
MAPS Profile
MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 45,465,627 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.
Buying and Selling MAPS
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.
