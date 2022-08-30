Maro (MARO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $90,752.00

Maro (MARO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a market cap of $20.92 million and $90,752.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004023 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00134355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084950 BTC.

About Maro

Maro is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 971,940,928 coins and its circulating supply is 750,524,646 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maro

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

