Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

VAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VAC stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.