Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $41,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.05. 1,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,632. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $248.63 and a 52-week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

