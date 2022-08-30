Martingale Asset Management L P Has $53.98 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,506 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $53,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.5 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

ADP traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,498. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

