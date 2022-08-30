Martingale Asset Management L P Has $58.79 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,946 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Intuit were worth $58,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Trading Down 1.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.44.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.74 on Tuesday, reaching $431.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,532. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.90.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.