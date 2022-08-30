Martingale Asset Management L P Has $69.31 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,147 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $69,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $5,003,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 157,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,750 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 337,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,359. The stock has a market cap of $143.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

