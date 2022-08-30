Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 19,481 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,481 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.11% of ResMed worth $37,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,646. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ResMed Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on RMD. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

ResMed stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.07. 5,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,482. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.57 and its 200-day moving average is $225.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

