Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 20,994 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,994 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.20% of Camden Property Trust worth $34,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 590,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 257.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 75.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

CPT stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

