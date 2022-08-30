Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 27,671 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,671 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $39,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $104.41. 17,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,732. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,889,152. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

