Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 353 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $45,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,879,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter worth $30,251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 29.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Alleghany by 1,758.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Y traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $841.15. The company had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $836.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $805.71. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $17.39 EPS.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

