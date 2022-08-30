Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 35,738 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,738 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.17% of DTE Energy worth $42,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.10. 13,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,685. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

