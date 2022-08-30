Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 48,260 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,260 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $67,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.24. The stock had a trading volume of 131,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,055. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

