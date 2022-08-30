Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 52,660 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,660 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Evergy were worth $36,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $69.74. 20,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

