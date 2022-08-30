Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 68,473 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,473 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $52,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Shares of PM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.83. The stock had a trading volume of 60,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,360. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

