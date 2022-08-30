Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRVL. Barclays cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.93.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

MRVL stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Marvell Technology by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,226,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,510,000 after purchasing an additional 434,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Marvell Technology by 310.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 661,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 500,620 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 86.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

