Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Mastercard by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,804,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.74. The company had a trading volume of 75,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,313. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.96. The stock has a market cap of $316.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

