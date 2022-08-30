Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $98.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 82.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 547.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

