MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,209.00

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $17,209.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001401 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,211.15 or 0.99950719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00057180 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00233716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00142390 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00246985 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00057073 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00056724 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

