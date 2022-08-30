Mdex Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. Mdex has a total market cap of $70.61 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00829361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,122,952 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

Mdex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

