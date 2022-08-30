Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.30

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset España Comunicación (GETVY)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.