MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MedTech Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

MTAC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.91. 26,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,469. MedTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 66,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 453,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.