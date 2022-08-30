Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.69. 23,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,409,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. CICC Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 9.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
