Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Up 9.8% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $311.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

