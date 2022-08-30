Mesefa (SEFA) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Exchanges

Mesefa (SEFA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Mesefa has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Mesefa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mesefa has a total market capitalization of $5,168.38 and approximately $2.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00830013 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mesefa Coin Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com.
