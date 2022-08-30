Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is United Maritime Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

United Maritime Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 5.2% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 308,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 127,557 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.98. 462,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,567,248. The stock has a market cap of $421.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.17 and a 200-day moving average of $175.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

