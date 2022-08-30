Metadium (META) 24 Hour Volume Hits $179.64 Million

Metadium (META) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Metadium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $75.56 million and approximately $179.64 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,996.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004076 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00134136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081112 BTC.

META is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

