Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 284.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Stock Down 0.1 %

Methanex stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. Methanex has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. Equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

