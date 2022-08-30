MicroMoney Market Capitalization Hits $58,487.84 (AMM)

MicroMoney (AMM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $58,487.84 and approximately $88,385.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io.

MicroMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

