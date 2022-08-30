Millimeter (MM) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $339,805.63

Millimeter (MM) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Millimeter has a total market cap of $339,805.63 and approximately $10,875.00 worth of Millimeter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Millimeter coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Millimeter has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Millimeter alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001984 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Millimeter Profile

Millimeter (CRYPTO:MM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Millimeter’s total supply is 126,754,879 coins and its circulating supply is 93,859,336 coins. The official website for Millimeter is mmeter.kr.

Millimeter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MasterMint is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Users can host masternodes to collect rewards or they can stake their coins regularly. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millimeter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Millimeter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Millimeter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Millimeter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Millimeter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.