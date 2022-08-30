Minerva S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:MRVSY)

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1697 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
Minerva Stock Performance
MRVSY opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Minerva has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.
Minerva Company Profile
