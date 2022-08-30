Mitchell Feiger Sells 8,734 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock remained flat at $34.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 70,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,493. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

