Mitchell Feiger Sells 8,734 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
Fifth Third Bancorp stock remained flat at $34.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 70,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,493. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Featured Articles
