Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,339,400 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 4,530,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,339.4 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTLHF remained flat at $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

