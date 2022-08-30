Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.94

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 6546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 7.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98.

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.