MixMarvel (MIX) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

MixMarvel (MIX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005092 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,639.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005201 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002603 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00133071 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00032643 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00082640 BTC.
About MixMarvel
MixMarvel is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com.
MixMarvel Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.