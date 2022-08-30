MMOCoin (MMO) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $30,067.95 and $43.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 45% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

