Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$217.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.11 million. Model N also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Model N Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,806. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $37.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,653.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $634,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 67.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 42.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

