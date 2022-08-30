MonaCoin Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $30.75 million and approximately $64,555.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,639.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.38 or 0.07558185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00161212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00266453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.80 or 0.00752567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.84 or 0.00574547 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001064 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.