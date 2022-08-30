Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. Travere Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 88,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TVTX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

About Travere Therapeutics

Shares of TVTX stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. 27,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,720. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.